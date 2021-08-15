Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0207 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $352,471.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00048950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00136310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00153980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,671.31 or 0.99895170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00874396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.62 or 0.06826332 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,117,221 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

