RAI Finance (RAI) Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $38.88 million and $6.48 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00131145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00154846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.13 or 1.00093763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00879713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.46 or 0.07023593 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

