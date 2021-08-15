Rai Reflex Index Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.96 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $55.96 million and $4.87 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00006311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00137104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00154223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,961.04 or 1.00572492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.14 or 0.00876828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.69 or 0.06829149 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 18,591,572 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

