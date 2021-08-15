Rai Reflex Index One Day Volume Hits $3.66 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $55.37 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00134042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00155644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,898.06 or 0.99663961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.10 or 0.00877468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 18,352,463 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

