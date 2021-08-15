Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on RAIFY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of RAIFY stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

