Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 317,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,416.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 121,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,944,456.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 710,349 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,789.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,661,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,557,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,984,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,787,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79. Rain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.