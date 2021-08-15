Rally (RLY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.30 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Rally has a market cap of $131.46 million and approximately $11.30 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00138810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00154150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.49 or 0.99881600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00875020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.89 or 0.06965492 BTC.

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 7,531,381,932 coins and its circulating supply is 228,687,435 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

