Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ralph Lauren worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,007,000 after buying an additional 76,025 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 28.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

NYSE:RL opened at $124.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

