Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Up 140.2% in July

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 233.0 days.

Shares of RMSYF stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

