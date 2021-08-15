Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Up 140.2% in July

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 233.0 days.
Shares of RMSYF stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
Further Reading: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.