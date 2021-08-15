Rapidz Price Up 37.8% Over Last Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $391,051.04 and $9,105.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00866170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00104686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00043829 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

