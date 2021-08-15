Rarible Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.77 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 35% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Rarible has traded up 90.3% against the US dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for about $24.98 or 0.00052429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $115.85 million and $12.77 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00873260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044524 BTC.

Rarible Profile

RARI is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,638,233 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.