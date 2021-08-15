Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Short Interest Up 107.2% in July

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Raven Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after buying an additional 419,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Raven Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,774,000 after buying an additional 45,551 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the second quarter worth $110,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Raven Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,953,000 after buying an additional 328,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Raven Industries by 184.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,867,000 after buying an additional 911,597 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

