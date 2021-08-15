Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Short Interest Up 107.2% in July

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52.
Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.
Raven Industries Company Profile
Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.
