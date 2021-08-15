Raven Protocol Price Up 19.7% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $1,699.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00049261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00134327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00155753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.88 or 1.00041001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.17 or 0.00881128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.71 or 0.06971299 BTC.

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

