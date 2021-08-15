Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $48,765.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,247.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.74 or 0.06864729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $688.78 or 0.01489358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00391088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00159552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00577854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00366912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00315540 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.