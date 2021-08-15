Raydium (RAY) Trading Up 69.3% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Raydium has a total market cap of $352.17 million and $107.21 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $6.02 or 0.00012632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 69.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00137975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00154779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.86 or 0.99932685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.02 or 0.00875765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.23 or 0.06901244 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,546,286 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.