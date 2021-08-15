Raze Network Price Up 1.9% This Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00153761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,744.23 or 0.99479394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.55 or 0.00878308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.17 or 0.07058445 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,712,500 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.