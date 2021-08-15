RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Up 98.9% in July

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the July 15th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 120,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

