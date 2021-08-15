Realio Network Price Tops $1.47 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. Realio Network has a market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $201,463.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00134221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00154166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,575.94 or 0.99719767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00875332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.18 or 0.06885784 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

