RealTract (RET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,060.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $4,060.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RealTract has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One RealTract coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RealTract Profile

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

