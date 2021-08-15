ReapChain (REAP) Market Cap Achieves $7.63 Million

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReapChain has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. ReapChain has a market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $399,022.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.33 or 0.00866309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00104656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043801 BTC.

About ReapChain

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

