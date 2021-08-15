ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Market Cap of $94.39 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $94.39 million and approximately $167,521.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,000.45 or 0.99779634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00032801 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.61 or 0.01018638 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00366125 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.74 or 0.00435435 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00080609 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004882 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

