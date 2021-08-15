RedFOX Labs [old] Price Down 11.2% This Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00058900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.29 or 0.00864170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00108585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044457 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

