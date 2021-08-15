RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.41 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $111.22 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 106.8% higher against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

