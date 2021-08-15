Refereum Price Reaches $0.0136 on Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $67.94 million and $15.32 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.00861193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00105204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044307 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

