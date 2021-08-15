Refinable Trading Up 24.2% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00048187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00132853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00154901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.89 or 0.99921768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.47 or 0.00878194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.80 or 0.07164998 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars.

