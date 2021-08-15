Refinable Trading Up 24% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $12.19 million and $882,765.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00048795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00136402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00153652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,397.93 or 0.99736415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.95 or 0.00875260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.67 or 0.06989583 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

