Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Holdings Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,720 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG opened at $66.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on REG. UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

