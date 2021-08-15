renBTC (RENBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $647.97 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $647.97 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can now be bought for $47,188.17 or 1.00258567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

renBTC Profile

RENBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 13,732 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

