Render Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.46 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002281 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $170.47 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00864689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00107500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00044152 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,146,957 coins and its circulating supply is 157,145,992 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

