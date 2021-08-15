Render Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.35 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Render Token has a market cap of $152.63 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.33 or 0.00865784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00104366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,146,957 coins and its circulating supply is 157,145,992 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars.

