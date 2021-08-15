REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.0630 on Major Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, REPO has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $53,793.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00049173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00134950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00155447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.63 or 1.00342074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.93 or 0.00881616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.61 or 0.06955560 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

