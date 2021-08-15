Request Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.79 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $241.13 million and $33.79 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 242.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.87 or 0.00869106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00104300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043844 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

