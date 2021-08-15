Revain (REV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.99 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $964.30 million and $3.99 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 70.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.64 or 0.00861705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00105390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044352 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.