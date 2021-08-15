Reviewing BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

18.8% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BeyondSpring and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring N/A -117.00% -82.43% Oramed Pharmaceuticals -680.53% -40.91% -32.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BeyondSpring and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $180,000.00 4,714.93 -$60.97 million ($2.03) -10.69 Oramed Pharmaceuticals $2.71 million 212.12 -$11.51 million ($0.56) -31.57

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BeyondSpring. Oramed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondSpring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BeyondSpring and Oramed Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

BeyondSpring currently has a consensus price target of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 150.38%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.40%. Given BeyondSpring’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals beats BeyondSpring on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents, including nivolumab, a PD-1 antibody for the treatment of NSCLC; nivolumab and ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of small cell lung cancer; and in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies and radiation for the treatment of various cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug development platform. BeyondSpring Inc. has collaboration agreements with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes. It is also developing ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and a weight loss treatment in the form of an oral leptin capsule. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.