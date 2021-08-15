Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.36.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
NYSE RVLV opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.84. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82.
In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $532,264.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,490,531 shares of company stock worth $93,018,507. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
