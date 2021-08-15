Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE RVLV opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.84. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $532,264.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,490,531 shares of company stock worth $93,018,507. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

