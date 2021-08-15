REVV Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.03 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $58.63 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00058160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.00862093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00109265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044428 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.