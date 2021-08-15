Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RXEEY shares. raised Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $21.71 on Friday. Rexel has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

