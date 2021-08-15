RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the July 15th total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 22.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $207.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of -0.49.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.