Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Update

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the July 15th total of 52,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

Ribbit LEAP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 20,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,533. Ribbit LEAP has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.