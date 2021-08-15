Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Down 51.3% in July

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
RELL opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.97 million, a P/E ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.
Richardson Electronics Company Profile
Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.
