Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Update

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 152.5% from the July 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.2 days.

Separately, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

