RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) & iStar (NYSE:STAR) Head-To-Head Review

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and iStar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iStar $530.95 million 3.56 -$42.44 million ($0.87) -30.29

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iStar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of iStar shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of iStar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A iStar -3.67% -1.67% -0.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and iStar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 iStar 0 0 2 0 3.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $22.81, indicating a potential upside of 29.29%. iStar has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.44%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than iStar.

Summary

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust beats iStar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities. The Net Lease segment comprises activities of the company and operations related to the ownership of properties generally leased to single corporate tenants. The Operating Properties segment focuses in the activities and operations related to its commercial and residential properties. The Land and Development segment refers to the developable land portfolio of the company. The Corporate and Other segment represents all the corporate level and unallocated items, joint venture, and strategic investments, which are not included in the other reportable segments. The company was founded by Jay Sugarman in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

