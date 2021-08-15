Rise Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $412.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rise has traded 81.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00099411 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 183,167,263 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

