Ritocoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $366.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $447,114.37 and approximately $366.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00131133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00154762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,425.07 or 0.99990951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.71 or 0.00880278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.69 or 0.06992770 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,625,983,643 coins and its circulating supply is 1,613,901,411 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

