RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the July 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OPP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.24. 179,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 94.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 48.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

