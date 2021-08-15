ROAD Market Cap Hits $125,834.53 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROAD has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. ROAD has a market cap of $125,834.53 and approximately $38,205.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00132360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00153976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,945.46 or 0.99660341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.00875451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.17 or 0.07099845 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

