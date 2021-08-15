Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $0.98. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.58. 913,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,119. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

