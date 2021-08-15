Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NREF. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NREF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 91,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,690. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.30. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 103.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

