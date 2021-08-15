Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 224.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VistaGen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 970,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,479. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $532.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,079,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,239 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,523 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

