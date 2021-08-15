Robust Token (RBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,230.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for $35.31 or 0.00076881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Robust Token has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Robust Token has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $45,230.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00132813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00155611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,939.27 or 1.00014134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.17 or 0.00877748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 94,208 coins and its circulating supply is 34,758 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.